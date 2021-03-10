Trio grabs land worth Rs 1cr using fake documents, held

Chennai :

The land belongs to K Natesan of Bengaluru. In 2020, he came to know from a neighbour in Tirunindravur that his land was being encroached upon.





Natesan rushed to Chennai and the encumbrance certificate revealed that the land had been transferred to Yesudoss as if the latter’s father registered it in his same as a settlement. Natesan approached the Central Crime Branch and the anti-land grabbing cell registered a case.





After investigation, the police arrested D Yesudoss (47) of Pattabiram, L Joseph (52) of Avadi and I Samuel (47) of Pattabiram.





the police said Yesudoss’s father Durai, who is also an accused in the case, is dead. Yesudoss had registered a general power of attorney to one Kanagaraj for a commission. All three were remanded in judicial custody.