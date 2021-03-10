Cost, access, concern for health prompt smokers to quit

Chennai :

Owing to the lack of access to cigarettes and other nicotine products, many have dropped the habit. Some of them said being at home always hinders privacy to smoke.





“I never used to be a big smoker. Over the pandemic, I was smoking even less. But I got worried at one point because I thought I was getting ulcers in the mouth, so I went cold turkey. It wasn’t very hard and I began to feel a lot healthier,” said a 24-year-old client services executive in Chennai.





Many shared that they dropped the habit due to the lack of social events to facilitate this, like going to clubs or tea breaks during office hours.





But for some, quitting remains a tall task. “I started smoking just before the pandemic. Due to my job, I had access to cigarettes easily. And I decided I’d try to cut down on it recently but when personal or work stress gets too much, I can’t help but smoke a lot, ” said Aravind Subramaniam, a 22-year-old. No Smoking Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness on the ill-effects of nicotine and the increased susceptibility to cancer.