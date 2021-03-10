Brothers held with counterfeit currency

Chennai :

On Monday evening, Prabakaran (34) of Sithalapakkam, who owns a fast food shop in the locality, went to a petrol bunk in the neighbourhood on his two-wheeler. After filling petrol, he gave a Rs 500 note to the staffer, who realised it was a counterfeit note. Soon, staff at the bunk informed Perumbakkam police, who arrived at the spot detained Prabakaran.





During questioning, Prabakaran told the police that his brother Jegadeswaran (38), who owns a water purifier service centre, had given the money to him. Officials went to Jegadeswaran’s house, where they found 41 fake Rs 500 currency from a suitcase during search. The fake currency was seized, and the siblings were arrested.





When interrogated, Jegadeswaran said he bought 60 fake Rs 500 notes for Rs 10,000 two days ago from one Kasi near Tambaram bus stop. As Kasi’s mobile phone is switched off, officials are trying to identify him with the help of CCTV footage at the bus stop.





Police said Jegadeswaran and his brother managed to circulate 18 fake notes in the locality before their luck finally ran out when the alert petrol bunk staff identified the note as counterfeit.





The police have registered a case and are inquiring the persons behind the racket. They are also investigating whether this is linked to the case in which police had seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 11 lakh in Kancheepuram on Saturday.