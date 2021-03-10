HC to hear limited cases physically from tomorrow

Chennai :

“On the directions of the Chief Justice, it is notified that if the condition (number of COVID cases) in general does not deteriorate, a limited number of matters to be heard physically may be fixed by the Benches for hearing in the afternoons, beginning Thursday,” said High Court Registrar General C Kumarappan in a notification issued by on Tuesday.





Also, lawyers’ chambers would be opened between 1 pm and 6 pm on Friday and up to 12 noon on Saturday, after which all chambers would be sanitised by the Greater Chennai Corporation, it added.





If the situation does not deteriorate, odd number chambers would be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and even number chambers would be opened on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from March 20, the Registrar General added in the notification.





“It is hoped that from March 22, all chambers may be opened once again and physical hearing along with virtual and hybrid hearings may commence as was done from February 8,” he added.