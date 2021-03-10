Gang arrested for running flesh trade and robbing rich clients

Chennai :

The incident happened on March 4 at Sri Sakthi Nagar in Tirumullaivoyal when a five-member gang barged into the house of one Chitra and attacked her. They robbed Rs 8,500 and a mobile phone from one Mohan who was present at the house and escaped from the scene.





Based on Mohan’s complaint, Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case and began investigation. The officials soon learnt that Chitra was running flesh trade in the house and Mohan was a customer.





Based on the information they gleaned during Chitra’s interrogation, the police secured J Jayalakshmi (33) and V Priya (22) of Kovur, N Jayakumar (29) of Mugalivakkam, S Balaji (22) of Kundrathur, and P Gopi (26) of Chengalpattu. According to the officials, Jayalakshmi, an advocate by profession, was also running flesh trade at a house in Kovur. “Jayalakshmi had a gang of men. Whenever she got a rich customer, she would send them to barge into the house posing as rowdy elements and robbed the client. Chitra used to work with Jayalakshmi before moving to Tirumullaivoyal and starting the business on her own,” said police.





Jayalakshmi thought Chitra was luring her customers and decided to teach her a lesson. That is how the attack happen on March 4.





Police said Jayalakshmi not only targeted her own customers, but even searched on Locanto app for people running flesh trade and sent her men to rob the customers, as she was confident that the victims would not approach police.