Talk-U-Mentaries: A new take on documentaries for kids

Chennai :

“Talk-u-mentaries is all about children (age 7 and above) watching documentaries and discussing the movie, clarification of doubts and questions amongst themselves. In case they are out of ideas or discussion points, we (Rags and I) come into play and help them with it. We don’t usually intervene in their discussions, but when they need us, we go in. We have handpicked documentaries as we ask the kids before we confirm for the next month. We let the kids decide the genres they love or want to watch for the next month and ensure the documentaries are kid-friendly. Since there are a lot of talks that go into asking questions and answers within the kids regarding the documentary, we named it talk-u-mentaries,” says Frank, who works as a facilitator and content curator at Quest.





Since it is season three of ‘talk-u-mentaries’ they decided to incorporate one session per month with a travelogue expert. “The experts share their experiences of the places they have visited through photos and videos. The travelogue we are about to watch this month is about the Corbett National Park. The first season started in June and March marks the end of the third season,” informs Frank.





While informing as to how the idea of a talk-u-mentaries came into existence, Frank says, “The talk-u-mentaries started when the pandemic got into everyone’s life and we wanted to do something virtual for the kids to keep them interacting with the outside world. The documentary was a concept that was thought of by everyone in the team. After they came with this idea, I suggested that there can be documentary shows that we can watch online with the children and they can discuss the same after the screening, which would keep the discussion and interactions going on.” Talk-u-mentaries take place every Saturday from 5 to 6.30 pm. This month it will go on till March 27.