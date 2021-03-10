City to witness obstacle races this weekend

Chennai :

Varun Gunaseelan, co-founder of Wild Warriors, tells DT Next. “We have been conducting the carnival for the past few years. For the carnival, we will set up obstacle courses and conduct races on them. We have contender - a 2 km course with various challenging obstacles. The winners of this category will qualify for the Asian OCR Championships in the Philippines. Then we have another category called Tribe course - in this, we have easy to moderate obstacles which can be performed by anyone. The third category is called Wilde Beest. Participants have to complete five laps of the tribe course.”





The 2-day carnival will also be having rock climbing, standup paddling, slack lining among others. “We have people from all over the country enquiring about the carnival. We have also made sure that all the team members follow the covid-19 safety protocol,” he adds