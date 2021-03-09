Watch: Maha Sivarathiri Celebrations In Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple

Chennai :

Maha Shivratri is considered as one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals across the globe. On Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva seek his blessings by observing stringent fast and often stay up all night singing devotional hymns on Lord Siva.





After a year long COVID19 lock down, the temples in the State are slowly getting back to normalcy and have begun the celebrations pertaining to their local deities.





Accordingly, the famous Kapaleeswarar temple in the city has geared up to celebrate the Maha Sivarathri that is celebrated on Thursday, March 11.





A massive 11 Feet Lingam that has been set for Maha Shivaratri utsav at Kapaleeswarar temple grounds, Greenways road was decorated with 5 Lakhs Rudrakshas. Also on display are Maragadha (Emerald) Lingams, Aventurine Quartz Lingams, Mercury Lingams & Pana Lingams is also organised.





The regular poojas for the lingam and 'kathakalakshepam' are also organised for the event.