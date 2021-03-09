Tue, Mar 09, 2021

Women tourists allowed free entry at Mahabalipuram

All women who visited Mahabalipuram on International women’s day were allowed to view the monuments free of cost.

A number of women were in for a surprise when they got a free entry on Monday
Chennai:
The Union Ministry of Culture had announced a ticket waiver for women tourists to mark women’s day. This is part of more such schemes envisaged to promote travel, especially among women. Sources said all women tourists were allowed entry without tickets but the announcement came late and most of them were not aware of it. 

The number of women was normal and many of them said the government should announce such incentives to promote women travellers. They also said such schemes and programmes should be popularised through the mass media so that there is increased patronage. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Airforce officers’ wives gathered in a hotel in Mahabalipuram and celebrated women’s day. It was a musical event wherein they also donated hair for 50 women who lost theirs due to cancer.

