Gold worth Rs 65 L seized from three air passengers

Chennai :

Based on information, Haja Maiden (28) of Ramanathapuram and Pushparaj (28) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai were intercepted by the customs at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On body search of Haja, four bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum, which, on extraction, yielded 559 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.83 lakh. On Pushpraj, two bundles were recovered; the extraction yielding 292 grams of gold valued at Rs 13.49 lakh.





In another case, Jafarali (43) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai was also intercepted at the exit. Officers recovered four bundles of gold in paste from the rectum. On extraction, it yielded 560 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.88 lakh. All three were arrested. Officers said 1.41 kg of gold valued at Rs 65.2 lakh was seized in total under the Customs Act and further investigation is under process. Customs officers said gold smugglers were resorting to hiding and transporting the yellow metal in paste form hidden in the body cavities, including the rectum.