Five held for setting textile shop on fire in Choolaimedu

Chennai :

The shop run by Petram Swaris on the rented premises at Sowrashtra Nagar caught fire in the wee hours on January 4 and the clothes were charred. Based on his complaint, the Choolaimedu police registered a case. Combing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood revealed that a group of men set the shop on fire. After investigation, the police secured five suspects identified as S Rajesh (37), G Ramaraj (31), D Anandan (31) and Y Balaji (31).





Investigation revealed that it was the owner of the premises, Nizam, who asked the men to commit the offence as Petram allegedly delayed rent citing lockdown. All five were remanded in judicial custody on Monday and a hunt has been launched for Nizam and Ramki, who have been absconding.