Appeal against Tangedco’s Rs 1,330 cr coal deal dismissed

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy dismissed the appeal on Monday while rapping the State for using the lockdown like a magic wand to wade off all objections.





Observing that it could not be ascertained immediately whether or not the limited supply argument was made to persuade the court to overlook the shortcoming on Tangedco’s part or was there any basis to the claim of increased demand of coal in recent times, the bench said the other grounds submitted on behalf of Tangedco stood to reason.





“For one, the appellant here does not meet one of the three eligibility criteria set out in the tender papers. According to such conditions, a prospective supplier should have supplied 5 lakh tonnes to one entity, have a turnover of Rs 335 crore per annum and should have a tie-up with a coal producing mine.”





The bench also recorded Tangedco’s submission that suppliers of Indian origin were not excluded but certain conditions were imposed to ensure the genuineness and capability of the supplier as the coal supplied ought to be in a specific calorific value to be able to mix it with Indian grade coal from Indian subsidiaries for generating electricity.





The plea moved by Ind-Vigo Coal Pvt Ltd had cited violations of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender Rules, which included a minimum of 30 days’ time to be given for submission of bids for tenders valued over Rs 2 crore and that the tender with such high value should be published in the Indian trade journal.