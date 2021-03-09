Mother pushes minor girls, jumps from train

Chennai :

After preliminary inquiries, police said the victims, Munilakshmi and daughters Harshini (13) and Varshini (7) of Chathiram, might have resorted to the extreme step due to family dispute.





Officials said the mother and daughters first went to Tiruvallur from Pattabiram by train and boarded a train from there to MGR Chennai Central. Around 6 pm, when the train was crossing Sevvapet, Munilakshmi suddenly pushed her two daughters and jumped from the train.





They suffered injuries on head and face, and were rushed to Tiruvallur government hospital. After first-aid, they were shifted to RGGGH and are said to be in a critical condition.





Tiruvallur railway police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Munilakshmi’s husband Kathiresan has been summoned for inquiry, officials said.