Ex-cop thrashes activist for questioning dog abuse

Chennai :

The 22-year-old victim, Sai Vignesh, runs Almighty Animal Care Shelter that rescues pregnant cows from slaughter and illegal transport of cattle in and around Tiruvallur. The incident happened on March 4 when Sai Vignesh and his father Mahadevan went to Rajaji Puram in Tiruvallur after hearing that stray dogs are being tortured on the pretext of removing them from the locality.





Seeing stray dogs being caught using a noose-like trap and dumped inside a garbage truck, they questioned the men commissioned by the Tiruvallur Municipal Corporation. Then a retired policeman allegedly got into an argument with them. Soon, Elanchezhiyan, an ex-cop who was removed from service, and his son Aravinda Selvam of Pavendar Street joined. They attacked Sai Vignesh and Mahadevan, leaving them with bleeding injuries on their face and head. Sai Vignesh got admitted at a private hospital.





When the information reached district SP P Aravindhan, he directed Tiruvallur Town inspector Ravikumar to take action. The police arrested Elanchezhiyan and Aravinda Selvam, and remanded them in judicial custody. Police officials also spoke to Corporation officials and the dogs were released and given first-aid.