Watch: Burglar caught fleeing from Chennai house with Rs 4.6L in cash

Chennai :

The Vellore based accused Sudhakar stole the cash from the residence of a 44-year-old man Fabian in Thanikachalam Nagar at around 4 am. The robbery came to light when he was intercepted by head constable Sridhar and Grade I constable Suresh on suspicion.





The interrogation revealed the robbery and Rs 4.60 lakh was seized by the cops. His two-wheeler, three mobile phones and three wrist watches which he stole in Perambur were also seized.





Fabian, who did not know about the robbery, filed a complaint after police arrived at his doorstep and informed him about the robbery. Sudhakar was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. It is reported that similar cases pending against the accused in Vellore and Kodungaiyur.





When police got access CCTV footages, it was found that the burglary was caught on one of the surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. Watch the video here: