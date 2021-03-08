Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Fighting builder’s COVID-19 excuse could well tire one out





I had bought a flat from a reputed builder, registered under RERA, in July last year. The sales head had promised me that the property will be ready for handover by December and asked me to pay the whole amount within 45 days. The same info was there on their official website as well. Hence, I arranged a home loan and paid the 95 per cent demand on time. However, in October, the builder changed the handover period to March this year on their website, and in December communicated to buyers that the handover will be between June and August this year. By not getting the flat during the promised period, I am facing the undue burden of paying pre-EMI and house rent. Would like to know whether registering a grievance with RERA or litigation would help.





— Karthikeyan P





Every time-schedule has collapsed during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. You know very well that most construction workers from outside Tamil Nadu had gone back to their native state after the lockdown was announced. Even if you file a complaint with RERA or any consumer forum, the builder will come with the same defence and that litigation will tire you out.





One has to declare other sources of income while filing IT returns; pay tax on them





I am a salaried person. I also run a food blog which earns me money. I post easy-to-make recipes and food reviews. I also get offers for paid write-ups and paid posts. Sometimes, even two or three such work help me earn money equal to my salary. Do I have to declare GST on my earnings from the blog? How is this additional income accounted for?





— MK via email





You are primarily concerned with the payment of Income Tax and declaration of this additional income. Yes, you will have to declare this additional income coming to your account and pay tax on it. With reference to the GST, the persons who engage you will have to deduct GST and it is their botheration.





