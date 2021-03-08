1.375 tonnes of gutkha, Rs 9.77 lakh seized

Chennai :

Ayanavaram police secured three men – P Selvaraj (58), K Palaniswami (60) and S Lakshmana Perumal (51) – during a vehicle check on Saturday evening. A search in their truck led to the seizure of 675 kg gutkha products. The contraband along with the truck were seized and all three were remanded.





Similarly, Tambaram police arrested 38-year-old L Mahendran of Manimangalam and based on his confession, they seized 700 kg gutkha products from a godown in Poonamallee. A car and a two-wheeler were also seized from him.





Meanwhile, the election flying squad on Sunday seized Rs 3.10 lakh unaccounted cash in Kancheepuram. It was sent to government treasury.