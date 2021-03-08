Koyambedu vendors wary of visitors flouting rules, dread return of lockdown

Chennai :

He remembers the months of struggle that followed, the struggle to make ends meet for his family, and the despair of not knowing what the future held for him. Looking back, with the market back to life, Ravichandran, a tomato vendor, says there is ‘fragile stability’ now, with improved safety and hygiene measures in place.





“Things are better now, especially concerning safety and hygiene. Business has picked up, but we are constantly worrying about the next outbreak,” he said.





According to a Corporation official overseeing the safety and hygiene standards at the Koyambedu market, safety measures have been enforced with great success. From disinfecting incoming trucks and staggering the entry of vehicles to regular testing of all those who enter the market and cleaning of the premises regularly, another outbreak at Koyambedu seems unlikely.





“But the problem lies with the visitors,” said the official. “They flaunt rules when visiting the market. Many do not wear masks and do not practice social distancing. After all the efforts taken to ensure the market is safe, we are worried that this lax mindset among the general public may cause another outbreak,” he said.





From the vendors’ end, all has been done to ensure safety, says P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Merchants’ Association. “We have been ensuring that all vendors follow the safety regulations set by the officials. All amenities like masks and sanitisers are in place at each stall. We are even in talks with the officials to get free vaccines for the vendors,” he said.





But the attitude of the locals have vendors wrapped in fear. “I am worried that there might be another outbreak if locals continue to break rules. The business has only just not stabilised, and for retail vendors like myself, we are still not in the green. If something were to happen, the market might close, and I fear that we may see a repeat of trauma as in last May,” said Ravichandran, referring to when the market was closed due to the outbreak.





However, Sukumaran remains confident that no such thing will happen. “With the stringent safety measures in place, it is almost impossible for an outbreak to occur again. We will ensure from our end as vendors that all visitors maintain the rules,” he said.