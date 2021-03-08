City bar holds competition for home chefs, winning dish on menu

Chennai :

“During the shutdown, a lot of women have taken up cooking to pass the time. We wanted to pay homage to these women by hosting a competition for them, the winner of which will have their recipe featured on our menu for three months. They will earn the royalties from the dish over this duration, “ said Tanya Choudhary, managing director of Level Up, Amanjikarai.





A total of 10 women have registered for the event, which will be held at the resto-bar on Monday. The competition will be judged by a three-member panel of influencers. Aside from the winner, the creator of the recipe which makes an impact on the judges will earn a Rs 2,000 voucher at Level Up.





For Rebekah George, a participant hailing from Besant Nagar, cooking is a deeply personal act, and participating means sharing her pork ribs recipe with a larger audience.





“I studied hotel management, and I learnt that the kitchen tends to become male-dominated. It’s amusing to see this because women have always nurtured and cared from the kitchen, and their verbal jabs and pranks were not true to the reality we see in society. We have a long way to go in that regard, and even though I wasn’t able to take up hotel management full-time, I hope people can still taste my food, “ said the 33-year-old.





The resto-bar will also feature a 50% discount for all female patrons on Monday.