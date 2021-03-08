GCC to barricade streets with more than 3 COVID cases

Chennai :

In an instruction to zonal health officers, the civic body headquarters has urged them to start barricading streets with restricted movement. Also, officials have been requested to personally analyse the active cases and plan containment. “Seniors have warned field officials of action if they fail to initiate containment measures. We have also asked for strict implementation of mask adherence and quarantine norms, “ a field official said.





As per the civic body data, during the last 10 days (till Saturday), the city reported 1,517 cases from 1,373 streets. Of the 1,517 streets, 1,269 streets have one case each and 74 streets have 2 cases each. Also, 20 streets have three cases each and 10 streets have more than 3 cases. “The instruction is to barricade the 10 streets that have more than 3 cases. This will begin from Monday, “ the official added.





During the early days of the pandemic, the civic body was barricading streets which reported even one case. Later, the containment zone strategy was relaxed following the decrease in cases and the civic body was barricading streets with three or more index cases. Barricading of streets stopped by December. The city has more than 39,000 street





The Corporation has decided to employ domestic breeding checkers (Malaria workers) to create door-to-door awareness on getting COVID-19 vaccine.





Meanwhile, Health Department data suggestd that the test positivity rate in the city is increasing. Between February 5-11, the city had a test positivity rate of 1.4 per cent. The test positivity rate was 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent between February 12-18 and February 19 to February 25 respectively. The positivity rate increased to 1.7 per cent between February 26 and March 4.