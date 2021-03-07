After a pandemic year, early victims fear 2nd attack

Chennai :

52-year-old Simi Parekh had symptoms of fever and body ache upon arrival in Chennai from the US and she was taken to a government hospital. Though the infection was not severe, she was under treatment and quarantine for more than 28 days.





“I had never been sick for so long and despite mild symptoms and signs, the recovery seemed to have gotten prolonged because of isolation and quarantine. After the hospital stay, even neighbours and domestic workers also stayed away. I was on my own for several more months due to the fear others developed that I might infect them and their family. One of the helpers at our house was also tested positive for COVID-19 later on. The virus changed our lives and distanced me and my husband from my son who is in the US. This phase has been a difficult one to recover more than the infection itself,” said Simi.





*Kishore, who had travelled from Delhi to Chennai was another COVID-19 patient who tested positive within a few days of the pandemic. Though he belongs to another State, he had come to Chennai in search of a job but was left depressed and sick after he tested positive for COVID-19.





“Being one of the few early cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, I was taken care of by the government hospital authorities but the treatment period was more than a month. After recovery, I felt weak and haunted by the fear of infecting my family and friends if I go back home. The situation worsened due to the lockdown and I had to wait for months to be able to see my family. I now see family as more important than finding a job in any other place,” said Kishore.





So far, more than 8.5 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and even after the arrival of the vaccine, most of them fear another wave of the infection. G Sarath, a resident of Purusawalkam, who was amongst the early COVID-19 cases in his zone, said he did not fear the infection as much as he was scared of his comorbid father and child getting infected due to the same. “I don’t know what I will do if I get infected again. There was no specific treatment strategy or vaccines available when I got infected and was clueless. My mother, sister and other close relatives were also tested positive soon after I recovered. We did not know which hospital or which treatment would work as they were sicker than me. I could feel weakness in my body after about three months of the infection. The whole year passed by but our family took time to get back to normal life since it was a financial challenge also. Some scars take longer to recover and COVID-19 is one such thing,” said Sarath.





* Name changed upon request