COVID surge: No physical hearing in HC from March 8, cases to be heard virtually

Chennai :

A notification from the HC Registrar General said, “As a precautionary measure and to ensure a safe working environment, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee has directed that the hearing of cases in both the Principal Seat and Madurai Bench will only be through Virtual/ Hybrid mode.”“Law Officers of Central and State Governments and Standing Counsels for Public Sector Undertakings may appear through physical mode by strictly following protocols, and all other advocates/parties-in-person shall appear only through Video Conferencing, with effect from Monday, until further orders, ” the notification said. It also held that Law Officers and Standing Counsel shall enter only through North Gate (MBA Gate – Gate No.2). All Law Chambers will remain closed from Monday.Filing of case papers, copy applications, returning/re-presenting the case papers and receiving the order copies in the Principal Seat at Madras will only be in physical mode through the respective counters provided inside the South Gate (Gate No.7). The Madras High Court Advocates’ Association and the Women Lawyers’ Association will boycott all the courts including all tribunals on Monday protesting against the closure of advocate chambers.