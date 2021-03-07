Youth harasses 13-yr-old, sets house ablaze after confronted by her mother

Chennai :

The incident happened in Chennai West on Friday. Police sources said that the accused is





already married and has been doing odd jobs. He allegedly tried to woo a 13-year-old schoolgirl and had allegedly been following her for a while.





After the girl informed her mother about it, the woman reportedly confronted the youth and warned him. However, the youth got infuriated, and poured kerosene in the girl’s house through the window in the wee hours of Friday and threw a lit match inside.





As there was nobody at the spot where it caught fire, none was injured in the incident. While the fire was put off before it could spread further, the victims informed the police control room about the incident.





A team of officials from the local police station rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. However, since they did not come forward to complain about the youth fearing revenge attack by the accused, police checked his background and booked him for quarrelling with a tea shop owner in the locality. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.