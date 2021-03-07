State-run colleges instructed to follow model code strictly

Chennai :

A detailed circular, along with the Election Commission’s model code of conduct guidelines, has been issued by the Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Education to the respective institutions.





A senior official from the said, “Though the Election Commission’s mode of conduct guidelines do not have detailed instructions that are State specific, it has been instructed that the distribution of free laptops and other welfare measures for the students should not be implemented on the campus.”





The government’s decision to send instructions on the model code of conduct came after reports said free laptops meant for college students were transferred from one place to another.





“Even the welfare schemes that are permitted should be implemented only after getting clear instructions and permission from the higher authorities. The officials will also monitor all students’ welfare activities of the colleges,” the official added.





If any college is found to have violated the rules, strict action would be taken against the management through the Election Commission, he said. “An individual may also lodge complaint if any violation is found at an institution,” he added.





Pointing out that students’ welfare schemes should be implemented only after the polling for Assembly elections on April 6, the official said, “The free laptops meant for students that are kept in stores will be closely monitored,” he said.