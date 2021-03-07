461 vulnerable booths identified in Chennai

Chennai :

“Chennai has 5,911 polling booths of which 2,157 are auxiliary polling booths. Of the total, 461 are vulnerable booths. During the previous election, there were 335 vulnerable booths,” said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, who is also the district election officer.





He added that 7,392 control units of EVMs and 7,474 VVPAT machines were kept ready in the city. Another official said that the vulnerable polling booths have been identified along with the city police and added that such booths would have tighter security.





“We have removed 34,742 posters, wall paintings, banners and other advertisements from public places across the city. Also, we removed 4,760 advertisements from private places. Besides, one FIR has been filed pertaining to the violation of model code of conduct,” Prakash added.





Meanwhile, the flying squad teams and video surveillance teams seized Rs 5.08 lakh, apart from rice and sarees.





There are more than 1.08 lakh voters aged above 80 and 7,460 voters are persons with disabilities. “We have identified 90 voters with COVID-19. More than 1.19 lakh 12D forms are being distributed so that they could cast their votes from home,” the official said.