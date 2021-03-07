Couple cheats TN man with fake dating site, held in Mumbai

Chennai :

The accused, Dipankar Das Navis and Yasmin Khan Resul Begum, had already been arrested in February by Mumbai police for making porn movies. They were brought to Chennai on Friday

and remanded in judicial custody.





In 2019, one Manish Gupta of Anna Nagar, a businessman, came across a website, MenxHer, offering male escort and dating services with women from abroad, and approached the website managers.





He was made to transfer money to avail the services and lost about Rs 16 lakh before realising that he was tricked. Based on his complaint, the bank fraud prevention wing registered a case in 2019 and

went to Mumbai in search of the suspects. However, as the accused were at large, the details of the suspects were shared with the Mumbai police.





Mumbai police recently informed their counterparts here that Dipankar and Yashmin were arrested in February and lodged in prison for making porn movies. A team of CCB officers went to Mumbai

and brought the accused to Chennai.





They were remanded on Friday after their bank accounts were frozen. Meanwhile, the cybercrime

police of CCB arrested a 35-year-old man who posted fake ads on social media using different profiles, claiming to sell used home appliances at cheaper rates. The accused, S Saravanakumar of Bodinayakanur in Theni district, was secured from his hometown.





Investigation revealed he had cheated many in Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Dindigul, too. Laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from him and was remanded in judicial

custody.