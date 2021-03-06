Suburban train services disrupted due to railway signal failure

Chennai :

Suburban trains and express train services were disrupted for more than an hour and half due to a sudden railway signal failure at the Chennai Tambaram railway station on Saturday. Passengers were stranded at the railway station without any notice.





Construction of a new 3rd broad-gauge railway line between Chennai Tambaram-Chengalpattu was in progress. Due to which the main cable for the railway signals was cut off near the Tambaram railway station at 8 am.





This affected the services of Tambaram-Beach-Tambaram, Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chengalpattu electric trains and express train services from the southern districts.





Those who had to go to offices and educational institutions were stranded for a long time without trains as they did not receive any notice regarding the resumption of the railway services. Irked commuters then boarded buses and share autos.





Trains resumed after more than an hour and a half after the signal failure was rectified at 9.40 am.





Notably, on February 25, the train services between Tambaram and Pallavaram were disrupted for 3 hours.