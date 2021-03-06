Tangedco clarifies on planning permit for temporary power connections

Chennai :

The confusion over the submission of planning permission and completion certificate arise following an instruction issued by the Tangedco in July last year exempted certain buildings from submitting those documents for effecting electricity service connections.





In the latest instruction, the Tangedco noted the amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission on December 24, 2020, that planning permission should be produced by the intending consumers at the time of submitting the application for a temporary supply.





It mandates submission of the planning permission at the time of submitting the application for the temporary supply when the total floor area of the building is 900 sq m and above or the demand exceeds 112 kW; where the total demand exceeds 5 MVA or the total floor area of 30,000 sqm and above is constructed or proposed to be constructed and in case of the high-tension supply (other than exempted categories).





“Once the construction of the building is completed, the temporary supply effected to the exempted category may be converted to the appropriate tariff,” it said, adding that in case of the exempted buildings, the temporary service connection should be disconnected once the construction got over and the permanent supply should be provided after obtaining the completion certificate.