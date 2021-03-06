Sexual harassment probe: One panel member replaced

Chennai :

“Arun has gone on a long leave, which was sanctioned before the committee was formed. So a new member has been inducted,” said the sources.





The government had formed the committee consisting of six members, including senior woman IPS officer and a member from an NGO, to probe the complaint by a woman SP against a senior IPS officer last week.





Meanwhile, the Chennai City police restructured its Vishaka committee. Senior woman official in city police, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) K Bhavaneeswari will now head the internal committee.





CPM for special DGP’s suspension





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday urged the Director-General of Police to suspend the special DGP who is facing sexual harassment charges and Chengalpattu SP who colluded with him.





In a letter to DGP, Balakrishnan wrote that after a woman SP has filed given a complaint of sexual assault against the special DGP, he was put under a compulsory waiting list. Even as the government formed Vishaka Committee and CB-CID enquiry into it, there are reports of Woman SP was being threatened,” he said.





“CB-CID officer who is appointed to enquire the incident will come under the DGP rank official. Now questions are being raised over the fair conduct of the enquiry,” he said, urging adequate protection should be provided to the woman SP.