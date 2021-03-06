State Tax Officer held while receiving Rs 5L bribe

Chennai :

The arrested official was identified as S Selvakumar, State Tax Officer (Inspection Unit). Citing the trader’s failure to file GST, the official demanded a whopping Rs 75 lakh as bribe to get him out of trouble. Later, it was brought down to Rs 20 lakh.





The official then allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as advance out of the total bribe amount, DVAC said. Apart from Selvakumar, Gopalakrishnan, an auditor who mediated the bribe deal, was also cited as accused by DVAC.