State Tax Officer held while receiving Rs 5L bribe

Published: Mar 06,202102:56 AM

A State tax officer was caught red-handed by the sleuths from DVAC at Vadapalani while he was collecting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader from Tiruvallur, on Friday.

The arrested official was identified as S Selvakumar, State Tax Officer (Inspection Unit). Citing the trader’s failure to file GST, the official demanded a whopping Rs 75 lakh as bribe to get him out of trouble. Later, it was brought down to Rs 20 lakh. 

The official then allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as advance out of the total bribe amount, DVAC said. Apart from Selvakumar, Gopalakrishnan, an auditor who mediated the bribe deal, was also cited as accused by DVAC.
