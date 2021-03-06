Woman stops boyfriend’s marriage

Chennai :

The woman alleged that the groom, a 31-year-old vegetable vendor in Villivakkam, had been in a relationship with her for years but decided to marry another woman. According to the police, she came to know about her boyfriend’s marriage on Thursday evening when the reception was going on.





She immediately lodged a complaint and, on Friday morning, she went to the marriage hall with cops. She had also shown photos of her with the groom and forced the bride’s family to call it off.