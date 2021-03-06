DVAC probes 3 Tangedco officials for taking bribe

Chennai :

The accused are S Mohammed Shahul Hameed, assistant engineer, Tangedco Iyyappanthangal Section; T Perumal, inspector of assessment, formerly at Iyyappanthangal Section; and K Ravi, executive engineer, formerly Porur Division, Chennai south.





The three collected money from building owner promising 3-phase connections but failed to provide it. The building owner had approached Mohammed Shahul Hammed at his office with an application requesting three three-phase service connections. Shahul Handed and Perumal visited the site on September 19, 2018, and demanded Rs 10 lakh from the building owner to give service connections.





Later, due to persuasion by the building owner, the officials reduced the demand to Rs 6 lakh. Perumal accepted Rs 1 lakh, and a month later, they received the remaining amount to be shared equally among the three officials, said DVAC.





However, the officials could give only one connection, as two of them were transferred out of Iyyappanthangal Section, the FIR noted. The DVAC registered a case of corruption under Prevention of Corruption Act against the three officials.