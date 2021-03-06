Tangedco requested to exempt dockless cycle stations from security deposit

Chennai :

In a letter to the chief engineer of Tangedco, Corporation superintending engineer (special projects) pointed out that the e-bikes deployed in the cycle stations require electricity to ensure they are recharged and a hassle-free experience for citizens.





“Currently, more than 80 stations are live with more than 650 cycles. The project envisages to install 500 stations across the city deploying 5,000 cycles in future,” the letter said.





The letter says the project is implemented on a public-private partnership basis. “It is requested that Tangedco consider this exemption for the successful implementation and scale-up of the project,” the civic body demanded.





As per the norms, SmartBike, a private firm that operates the cycle sharing system in the city, have to pay approximately Rs 8,918 per station for availing electricity connection.





It may be recalled that Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, during a familiarising event, said all cycle stations in the city would get charging facilities for e-bicycles.





The civic body deployed the e-bicycles in the city on January 21 in a move to expand the cycle-sharing project. The fares have been fixed. For the first 10 minutes, users have to pay Rs 10 and for every additional 10 minutes, Re 1 would be charged. Presently, the civic body charges Rs 5.50 for the first 60 minutes for ordinary bicycles and Rs 9.90 for the next 30 minutes.