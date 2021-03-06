Metro Rail to install ‘green boxes’ at stations

Chennai :

As a pilot venture, the green boxes made of eco-friendly materials have been installed at Koyambedu Metro Station, said a press release from CMRL.





The green boxes have been placed on a sand-filled tray to collect the excess water draining from the box, thereby preventing water spillage into the platform. Raphix excelsa (Lady Palm), Pentanus, Schefflera variegated (Dwarf Umbrella Plant) among others are foliage indoor plants/shrubs that have been planted in the green boxes, which helps in absorbing carbon dioxide, and also purify the air in the station, it said.





In addition to the above, several innovative initiatives namely creating an ecological vibrant unit in the project area are being taken to have more greenery and a sustainable ecosystem. It will continuously help in minimising the pollution and attenuate the environmental impact.





CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav along with senior officials inspected the new venture at Koyambedu Metro Station.