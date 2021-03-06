Core city zones see sudden rise in active COVID cases

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, there were 1,802 active cases as on Friday morning, up from 1,623 on February 20. Kodambakkam (222) and Teynampet (184) zones had the highest number of active cases, followed by Anna Nagar (180), another core city zone.





Officials attributed the higher number of active cases in central region to population density, noting that all the zones contain predominantly residential areas.





Manali (14) and Tiruvottiyur (31) have the lowest number of active cases. Tondiarpet, the zone in north Chennai that was one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the initial days, has less than one per cent active cases (68).





While none of the north Chennai zones except Royapuram has more than 100 active cases, it is more than that mark at all the five zones in central Chennai region. Valasaravakkam, Perungudi and Adyar in south Chennai region also have more than 100 active cases.