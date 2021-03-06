More research evidence needed before vaccinating pregnant women: Experts

Chennai :

While doctors and health experts state that the effects might vary depending on the constituents of the vaccine, the ones with dead viruses are comparatively safer.





“It is comparatively safer to give vaccines that contain dead viruses than those with active viruses to pregnant women. However, in the absence of research data on vaccination for pregnant women, it is uncertain if there can be an increased risk of adverse effects post-vaccination. With the risk associated, it is not possible to conduct any local trials,” said Dr Vijaya Subramanian, director of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology.





As per the Harvard survey, more than 60 per cent of the pregnant women in the country are willing to take a vaccine that is efficient and 90 per cent safe. Pregnant women and lactating mothers were not included in the vaccine trials since there is a lack of data on the safety of vaccines.





“The risk of adverse effects is supposed to be higher in pregnant women and there are other medications and vaccination procedures that are followed for pregnant women and lactating mothers. The vaccines can have a protective effect against infectious diseases but any decision to allow COVID vaccine for pregnant women should be taken after sufficient academic research,” said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





Meanwhile, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson-Johnson are planning to conduct vaccination trials on pregnant women. Pfizer and BioNTech are doing a trial for their messenger RNA vaccine with 4,000 participants.





“The international studies are underway and there is no local data. However, we can wait for the international data for similar studies to be pursued in the country,” said Dr S Vivek, AIIMS scientist.