‘No adverse effects on people with comorbidities’

Public health experts said there is a reduced risk of developing adverse effects post-vaccination when compared to the risk of getting infected with the virus. “Thus, people with comorbidities should opt for vaccination as it is safe and efficient,” said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





Doctors say 15,000 people with comorbidities have taken the vaccine and there have been no major adverse effects in the State so far.





“At least 60 per cent of the population is affected by some form of non-communicable disease. However, vaccine has been successful among these people. Since the vaccines do not have live viruses, there is no risk of multiplication,” said Dr V Balasubramanian, chief consultant, Infections Diseases at Apollo Hospitals.





Experts also state that people with comorbidities are at a larger risk of infection as they are more vulnerable. Vaccines will only have a protective effect on them.