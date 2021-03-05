DMK's RS Bharathi, MP Elangovan Hit Out At Ex-Electricity Minister Natham R Viswanathan

Chennai :

DMK Organizing Secretary Thiru RS Bharathi and Rajya Sabha MP Thiru NR Elangovan met the press at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, and took a dig at the former Electricity Minister Natham Viswanathan.





While speaking, Thiru RS Bharathi said that during the AIADMK (2011-2021) period, ample corruption had taken place in Tamil Nadu. DMK had filed various cases against such corruptions. He also revealed a piece of shocking information to the press that was received from the Income Tax department.





"The electricity fee has seen a sky-rocketing hike but on contrary, the EB department is under recession. Natham Vishwanathan, former EB Minister (2011 - 2016) mentioned that he has 3 crores of assets in the affidavit filed ahead of the 2016 elections. But according to the 2019 report, the minister is supposed to pay a whopping 279 crores to the income tax department. Imagine the income when the tax itself such a humongous number? A minimum of 800 crores must be the corrupted money. At least 1000 crores corruption has taken place in the last 10 years" he said.