Watch: BJP Spokesperson Says 'Fuel Prices Are A Complex Issue In India And Has To Be Reformed'

Chennai :

BJP National spokesperson Ravichandran addressed the media today in the party headquarters here. When questioned on the disparity in fuel prices as compared to other parts of the world, Ravichandran said that the fuel pricing needs to have a reform. He also said that pricing is a complex issue as both the State and Centre share the revenue from it.













He also said that considering the pandemic situation, the government had ensured not to increase the GST or income tax for the citizens. So inorder to generate revenue and compensate on the economic loss of almost 12 Lakh crores incurred, its necessary to increase the fuel prices.





The BJP's comments comes on the wake of the Congress' online campaign- 'Speak Up Against Price Rise' led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing the central government of pushing people in the swamp of price rise just to earn taxes.