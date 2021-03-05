Watch: BJP Spokesperson Says DMK, Congress Ruined Indian Economy

Chennai :

The BJP National spokesperson Ravichandran who is on a visit to Chennai to over see the party's election works, met the reporters in the BJP's election headquarters, today.





While addressing, Ravichandran chastised the state's opposition party DMK and its alliance partner Congress for ruining the Indian economy.









He further remarked, "MK Stalin is making a dialogue about Singara Chennai, around the same time his friend, colleague and political partner Rahul Gandhi is dancing in some school. They are obviously doing this dialoguing and dancing for the Tamil vote."









Meanwhile the alliance partner of BJP and the ruling party AIADMK has released its first list of its party candidates for the April 6 assembly polls, on Friday.