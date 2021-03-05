Mylapore repeat offender hacked to death: Police suspect rival gang

Chennai :

Police suspect the murder could have been executed as a revenge for the killing of one Thottam Sekhar, a member from the rival gang.





The incident happened on the second Street, Postal Colony on Thursday night when Shivakumar was there to meet one Justin, a real estate agent to collect an amount of Rs.10 lakh, which Shivakumar had given him during pandemic.





The gang had followed Shivakumar to the the real estate office and hacked him to death, said police.





Police also indicated that there were six attackers including kin of Thottam Sekhar, who hacked Shivakumar.





Shivakumar had died on the spot with serious injuries on his head. His body was shifted to a government hospital for post mortem by Ashok Nagar police, which has started a hunt for the killers.





Shivakumar had number of cases pending in Mylapore, Zam Bazaar and Royapettah, police added.