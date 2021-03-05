Will not intervene in stoppage of awards to Tamil scholars, says HC

Chennai :

When the plea seeking for a direction to continue giving the awards to encourage Tamil scholars came up before it, the first bench comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that these were matters where the court could not be asked to step in.





“These are matters in which courts should not be mixed. It’s entirely a political decision and the petition indeed has been filed on political considerations at a time close to elections,” the bench said. “How can we do these things? If you want, you privately do it. But don’t ask the court to do this. We have much more important things to do,” the bench added.





The court also pointed out that whether or not a particular award has been continued or whether it should be instituted were matters for the private consideration of the institute’s authorities, even if such authorities are controlled by the government.





The petitioner, advocate S Doraisamy, had expressed grievance over the present government discontinuing the Rs 10 lakh annual cash award given to encourage Tamil scholars out of a fund created by late CM Karunanidhi.