Villagers around Kalpakkam N-power station protest land registration ban

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government had issued an order banning land registration in the villages within 5 km from the Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu. The order stated that the authorities find it difficult to evacuate residents in case of any emergency at the power station. The Nuclear Installation Local Authority committee (NILA) marked 14 villages and said lands cannot be registered there hereafter.





The news reached the residents of the 14 villages and they have decided to boycott the upcoming elections if the government did not cancel the order. On Thursday morning, the villagers hoisted black flags at their houses and said they will continue their protest in different ways until their demand is met.