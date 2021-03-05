75-yr-old woman killed after rape attempt, pavement dweller held

Chennai :

The deceased, who was unmarried, stayed alone in the house. Her neighbour, one Boopalan, was taking care of her. The police said Boopalan last saw the victim on Wednesday night when he brought dinner for her. On Thursday morning, when he visited the house with breakfast, the deceased was unconscious on the floor. He alerted the police control room and a patrol team rushed to the spot followed by the Royapettah police.





They confirmed that she had already died. Since there were stab injuries on her face and things were strewn around the house, the police suspected that she could have been murdered for gain.





Adhilakshmi’s body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination and a case was registered. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and secured within hours. The police said he escaped with Rs 1,000 from the house after stabbing her several times with a broken water glass. They suspect Vasanth might have attacked after she raised an alarm and murdered her. He was remanded in judicial custody.