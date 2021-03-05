11 women cops seek action against accused officers in SP harassment case

Chennai :

Sources said the women officers met the DGP with senior officers from CB-CID – the wing which is probing the case now – by his side, and pointed out that the victim, an SP, was still receiving threats.





The 11 woman officers – mostly in the rank of IG, DIG and SP – were seeking action against an SP who allegedly stopped woman SP’s vehicle at Chengalpattu toll plaza while she was on her way to Chennai to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against a Special DGP.





The officers also sought action against another police officer who called up the victim’s father-in-law, asking him to advise his daughter-in-law against lodging a formal complaint of sexual harassment.





They also suggested a CBI probe, as there was no visible action against any suspect in the case, sources said. Though the Special DGP has been placed on compulsory wait, no action has been initiated against other officers so far.