Arabic calligraphy gains new-found interest among script enthusiasts

Chennai :

“I took an online course on Islamic history and culture from Tel Aviv University. One of the chapters was on ancient Koran manuscripts. It was so fascinating to see the letterforms and I bought myself some calligraphic pens. I copied pages of the ancient Koran and was intrigued by the way the script looks. Slowly, I got my hands on the different styles of Arabic calligraphy. Eventually, I used the same technique for Tamil letterforms and started my design firm based on this. My journey of learning calligraphy started with my fascination towards the religion and its heritage,” says Arvind.





There are various types of calligraphy in Arabic calligraphy. “For eg, in Taliq calligraphy the words are written in a slightly slanted manner. I take a lot of references because of the language barrier. You have to put in the effort while doing Arabic calligraphy,” he adds.









Arvind Sundar





A self-taught calligraphy artist, Bayyinah Fathu Muthu loves to experiment with different calligraphy styles. “I started learning calligraphy after my Class 12. I learned it by watching some calligraphy tutorials. I like doing calligraphy in English and Tamil languages and it is easier. But Arabic calligraphy is not that easy — the script is different and it has a unique style. If you have the basic knowledge of how to do calligraphy then it is easy to learn the strokes. I use some special pens for doing Arabic calligraphy,” says Bayyinah, who is doing her bachelor’s in Siddha Medicine and Surgery.