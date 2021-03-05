‘Kindness festival encourages people to show empathy’

Chennai :

The festival is the first global symposium on the science, politics, ethics and practicality of everyday kindness.





Mahima Poddar, the founder of The Kindness Foundation, says, “What we see a lot of the time is that people aren’t able to choose a kinder and compassionate approach in a situation because they feel that it’ll be a sign of weakness and people would take advantage of them. But with science and enough research to back it, it is shown that kindness may present itself differently but showing kindness in every situation/background is possible. The main purpose of this festival is to understand what these insecurities/ challenges are and see if we can come up with solutions for the same. We can do a global brainstorm and get people from various backgrounds together and understand what challenges they faced, what has worked for them, what have they applied and see if there are any inspiring stories.”





This International Kindness Festival is one of a kind and would contain thought-provoking and inspiring speaker sessions, workshops, interviews, panel discussions, etc. Describing the uniqueness of the festival Mahima concludes, “There are various topics across the festival that addresses different insecurities that pop up. The international Kindness festival is the first edition, we intend to do it year after year and this is a unique one as it looks into kindness from an all-rounded, holistic, real conversation. It doesn’t give only a single perspective, because of which it’s inclusive of age, gender, profession, background and country — as kindness is a universal/human language.”