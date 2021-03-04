DMK Allots Six Seats, Including Two General Seats To VCK

Chennai :

The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. An electoral pact was signed by DMK president M K Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan at the Dravidian party headquarters ''Anna Arivalayam'' here.





"We have decided to fight from six segments." Though there was dissatisfaction on the number of seats offered in the party, it was decided to accept the deal to drive out ''Sanathana forces'' from Tamil Nadu and to consolidate secular votes, Thirumavalavan told reporters.





In the absence of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, the BJP was trying hard to weaken both the Dravidian parties and working towards destroying politics that was aimed at upholding social justice, he alleged.





Days ago, the DMK had set apart three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League and two constituencies to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. Seat-sharing with Congress and Left parties is yet to be finalised by the DMK. The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will have a single phase polling on April 6.





However, the stalemate continues over seat-sharing between Congress and DMK.







