Chennai techie found dead near Mahabs

Chennai :

Police identified him as Vivek, a native of Madurai, from the identity card found on the body. “The body was found amidst casuarina trees in Thiruvidanthai and has been shifted to Chengalpattu government hospital,” police said. Police found a suicide note in his clothes as well as a syringe possibly used by him to inject some drugs.





Police said he was working in an IT firm in Velacherry and had been staying in a room in T Nagar. Police after preliminary enquiry said he was suffering from migraine and had been under treatment for more than four years. He had reportedly left his room in T Nagar two days ago and was found dead on Wednesday near Mahabalipuram.