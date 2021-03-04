Chennai techie found dead near Mahabs

A 31-year-old IT professional working in Chennai was found dead in a pool of blood, oozed out of wounds in his left hand and other parts of the body in an isolated casuarina plantation near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.
Chennai:
Police identified him as Vivek, a native of Madurai, from the identity card found on the body. “The body was found amidst casuarina trees in Thiruvidanthai and has been shifted to Chengalpattu government hospital,” police said. Police found a suicide note in his clothes as well as a syringe possibly used by him to inject some drugs.
Police said he was working in an IT firm in Velacherry and had been staying in a room in T Nagar. Police after preliminary enquiry said he was suffering from migraine and had been under treatment for more than four years. He had reportedly left his room in T Nagar two days ago and was found dead on Wednesday near Mahabalipuram.
