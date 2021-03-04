Lawyers seek arrest of SP who blocked woman IPS officer

Chennai :

The Chengalpattu SP along with a team of police personnel allegedly blocked the vehicle of a woman IPS officer on February 22 while she was heading towards Chennai for filing a complaint against the Special DGP and tried to make her speak to the DGP. Following that the CB-CID police registered a case under three IPC sections and also under the provisions of the TN Woman Harassment (Prohibition) Act against the senior officer as well as Chengalpattu SP. The police sent a notice to the SP and he will be called for an inquiry.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning the advocates in the Chengalpattu court protested on the court premises demanding that the SP should be suspended.





They also demanded his arrest by the CB-CID police along with the inspector and SI who blocked the woman SP’s vehicle at Paranur toll plaza.